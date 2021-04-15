Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: What's Working in Washington
By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 11:39 am
1 min read
      

1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

2. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

4. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile (Crown)

5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Fault Lines” by Voddie T. Baucham Jr. (Salem Books)

8. “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “Woman Evolve” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

11. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 27” by Kohel Horikoshi (VIZ Media LLC)

12. “Finding Freedom” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

13. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

14. “Beautiful Things: A Memoir” by Hunter Biden (Gallery Books)

15. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

16. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

18. “The Light of Days” by Judy Batalion (William Morrow)

19. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

20. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

21. “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry (Viking)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami (VIZ Media LLC)

24. “Broken” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt and Co.)

25. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (VIZ Media LLC)

