Chelsea Clinton podcast to launch April 13

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 9:24 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Along with writing books, podcasts have become a family project for the Clintons.

iHeartMedia announced Tuesday that “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton,” hosted by the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will premiere April 13. Chelsea Clinton will draw upon her background in politics, international relations and public health as she interviews guests ranging from Jane Fonda to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The first podcast will feature Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who in 2019 announced he was HIV-positive; and HIV physician and health equity advocate Dr. Oni Blackstock.

“With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all,” Clinton said in a statement.

“On this podcast, I’m looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience. From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters — certainly in this moment and always.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton already have podcasts which air through the iHeartPodcast Network.

