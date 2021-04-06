On Air: Innovation In Government
Dave Grohl memoir 'The Storyteller' coming out October 5

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:56 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Some unexpected free time in 2020 led Grammy winner Dave Grohl to put some thoughts and memories into words.

Grohl’s memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others.

Grohl’s book grew out of an essay he published in The Atlantic and out of anecdotes he shared on his Instagram account.

“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing,” Grohl said in a statement.

“The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words.”

