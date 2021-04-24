On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Embattled producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 2:42 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Film and theater producer Scott Rudin is resigning from the powerful Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.

“I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,” Rudin, whose credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Book of Mormon” and a revival of “West Side Story,” wrote this week in an email to The New York Times. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.”

The Broadway League is the trade association for theater owners and producers.

His decisions follow a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.

Rudin, 62, has previously said he would be “stepping back” from his stage productions.

Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway on Thursday, rallying to demand more inclusion in the industry and calling for Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League.

“Hey, hey, ho ho. Scott Rudin has got to go!” the crowd chanted.

