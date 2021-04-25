Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
International film: “Another Round,” Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
