Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

By The Associated Press
April 25, 2021 8:48 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

