Frances McDormand wins best actress Academy Award

By The Associated Press
April 25, 2021 11:19 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frances McDormand has another Oscar. She may hang on to this one a little more tightly.

McDormand has won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Nomadland.”

It’s the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” That Oscar statuette was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was recovered before the night was over.

She plays a woman who leaves her small town to wander the American West in director Chloé Zhao’s film “Nomadland.”

McDormand beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

