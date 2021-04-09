On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Tony Thurmond, California’s superintendent of public instruction.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game