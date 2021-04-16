On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — YouTube personality, businessman and musician Jeffree Star was hospitalized after a car crash in Wyoming.

Star veered off a slushy road in the Casper area Friday morning and overturned his Rolls Royce, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A friend, Daniel Lucas, also was in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with undisclosed injuries.

Star is best known for his cosmetics business. He has been splitting time between California and his small ranch near Casper since December, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Since moving to Wyoming, Star has said he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He has drawn attention for using racist language and more recently has posed with a Confederate flag and promoted self-harm, prompting him to apologize.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center