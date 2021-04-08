On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Kemi Alabi wins First Book Award from poets academy

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 11:04 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chicago-based writer and activist has received the First Book Award from the Academy of American Poets. Kemi Alabi’s “Against Heaven” is scheduled for publication in Spring 2022.

Alabi, chosen for the honor by the acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine, will receive $5,000 and a six-week, all-expenses-paid residency at the Civitella Ranieri Center in Umbria, Italy. The academy will also purchase and distribute thousands of copies of “Against Heaven.”

Rankine said in a statement Thursday that “Against All Heaven” was a virtuosic and multi-layered exploration of “black queer subjectivity.”

“At once sonic and disruptive, these poems pull together everything in a world where nothing is sacred,” she said. “In this energetic and brilliant debut, the thrust of the lyric dislodges all that is stuck and stagnant, creating new possibilities for utterance.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alabi is cultural strategy director of Forward Together, which helps communities combat marginalization based “on race, sexuality, and gender.” Previous winners of the First Book Award, established in 1975, include Nicole Cooley and Jenny Xie.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|7 2021 Insensitive Munitions &...
4|7 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit
4|8 Controlling Human Error in the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project