On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 12:36 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet