Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid writing a book

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 7:57 pm
1 min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 13, 2020, narcotics raid. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, died at the scene, but no drugs were found in the apartment.

Mattingly’s book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, The Courier Journal reported. The company website said it publishes “current events, Christian and conservative political books,” among other topics.

News of Mattingly’s book drew online criticism Thursday, including from Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat, who wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy. It sells.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Post Hill Press books are distributed by Simon & Schuster. Other authors include Dan Bongino and embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Simon & Schuster, which drew criticism Thursday for its connection to the publishing house, said in an emailed statement Thursday night that Post Hill and its other distribution clients make the decision on which books to publish.

“Per our agreements with them we are unable to pick and choose which titles on their list to distribute,” the statement said.

Mattingly’s book will be titled “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.”

Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired a single shot after fearing an intruder was breaking into the apartment.

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by Louisville’s police chief for a September email that was critical of department leadership and protesters. He remains on the department. Two other officers who fired their guns during the raid have been dismissed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center