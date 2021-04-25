Trending:
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ wins best animated feature Academy Award

By The Associated Press
April 25, 2021 9:37 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pixar’s “Soul” has won the Oscar for best animated feature.

Pixar has now won the award 11 times in the 20 years since the category was established.

The film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

“Soul” follows an aspiring musician and middle-school band teacher who loses his life — but attempts to escape the afterlife during his quest to help an infant soul.

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

