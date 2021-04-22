On Air: Ask the CIO
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 1:54 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Red Book” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

6. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

9. “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

11. “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

12. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

14. “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain (Ballantine)

15. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “On the House” by John Boehner (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “The Hero Code” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino (Twelve)

6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook” by Pepper Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile (Crown)

8. “Ask Iwata” by Sam Bett (Viz)

9. “Fast Burn!” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Woman Evolve” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

13. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

14. “Fault Lines” by Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)

15. “Finding Freedom” by Erin French (Celadon)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “A Rancher’s Claim” by Diana Palmer ( Harlequin)

2. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

6. “Alaskan Rescue” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Dell)

9. “Killer Instinct” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Catch My Heart” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Wyoming Mountain Escape” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Almost Paradise” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

13. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden (Berkley)

14. “Secrets from the Past” by Jane M. Choate (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. “Blood, Guts and Glory” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

4. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

5. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)

7. “Split Second” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

9. “The Hemingway Stories” by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner)

10. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 27” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

11. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

12. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

13. “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi (Mira)

14. “Faucian Bargain” by Deace/Erzen (Post Hill)

15. “The Last Bookshop in London” by Madeline Martin (Hanover Square)

