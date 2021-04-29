Trending:
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:24 pm
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Lover Unveiled” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

6. “Lovesickness” by Junji Ito (Viz)

7. “The Red Book” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

9. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

12. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

13. “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

14. “The Man Who Lived Underground” by Richard Wright (Library of America)

15. “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “World Travel” by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)

2. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “Out of Many, One” by George W. Bush (Crown)

4. “Cook This Book” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

6. “The Hero Code” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

8. “F(asterisk)ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow” by Action Bronson (Abrams Image)

9. “Don’t Drop the Mic” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. “On the House” by John Boehner (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Vegetable Simple” by Eric Ripert (Random House)

13. “Woman Evolve” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

14. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

5. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Dell)

7. “Catch My Heart” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

8. “Almost Paradise” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. “Murder Thy Neighbor” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Killer Instinct” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden (Berkley)

12. “Blood, Guts and Glory” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Alaskan Rescue” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Juliq Quinn (Avon)

15. “Hush” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Girl Decoded” by Rana el Kaliouby (Currency)

3. “Under the Southern Sky” by Kristy Woodson Harvey (Gallery)

4. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

5. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

6. “The Making of Biblical Womanhood” by Beth Allison Barr (Brazos)

7. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

9. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)

10. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

11. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

12. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Self-Love Workbook for Women” by Megan Logan (Rockridge)

14. “Split Second” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

