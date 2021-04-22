Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapper Cardi B took issue Thursday with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards as “inconsistent with basic decency.” She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.”

Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers.

“Wake up FCC and begin to do your job,” Grothman said. “The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like the murder conviction this week of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!” Cardi B tweeted. “I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”

Grothman’s spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

