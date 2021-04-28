Trending:
Retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron has book deal

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:28 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Baron, who retired recently as executive editor of The Washington Post, is working on a book about his leadership of the paper during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that it had acquired Baron’s “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post.” The Post is owned by Amazon.com founder and frequent Trump target Jeff Bezos.

Baron will explore his eight years with the paper and look into larger issues of the press and its role in democracy.

“Marty Baron has had an unparalleled career in journalism, overseeing some of the most consequential news coverage in a generation,” Flatiron editor Zachary Wagman said in a statement. “In ‘Collision of Power,’ he not only takes readers inside one of America’s most storied newsrooms, but he’ll also explore the nature of power in the 21st century. This authoritative and keenly observed book will show just how essential a fearless and independent press is, especially when faced with profound disruption from politics, tech, and other media.”

Flatiron has not set a publication date.

Baron, 66, previously served as executive editor of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe, where the paper’s investigation of sexual abuse within the Catholic church was the basis for the Oscar-winning movie “Spotlight.”

