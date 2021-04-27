On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Tanker spills oil off Chinese port after collision

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 8:03 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — A tanker spilled oil into the sea off one of China’s busiest ports Tuesday after being struck by another vessel, the government and the ship’s manager said.

The A Symphony was hit at about 8:50 a.m. by a bulk carrier, Sea Justice, according to the tanker’s manager, Goodwood Ship Management Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. It said the collision caused a breach in cargo and ballast tanks.

Operations to contain and clean up the spill were under way, Goodwood said.

The A Symphony was anchored outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing, the Maritime Safety Administration said.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

Other ships were ordered to stay at least 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) away, but the agency gave no details of the damage or how much oil leaked.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward