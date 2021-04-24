On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk adding SNL hosting job to his to-do list

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show “Saturday Night Live.”

Musk’s scheduled May 8 appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla’s stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And SpaceX just a launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday Night Live doesn’t make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the night Musk hosts.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Science News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally