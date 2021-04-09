On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The Latest: President Bush praises Prince Philip’s devotion

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 8:22 am
< a min read
      

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip’s devotion to worthy causes and to others, in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

Philip died Friday at age 99.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip’s family.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom,” following his death at age 99.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip’s death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque