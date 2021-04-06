On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 3:20 pm
1 min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Rebel by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

3. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499422 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Wilde Child by Eloisa James – 9780062877857 – (Avon)

5. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Bridgerton Collection Volume 2 by Julia Quinn – 9780063138933 – (Avon)

8. My True Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

9. Hard to Lose by K. Bromberg – 9781942832232 – (JKB Publishing, LLC)

10. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. No Way Out by Fern Michaels – 9781496731203 – (Kensington Books)

12. Primary Valor: The Forging of Luke Stone—Book #5 (an Action Thriller) by Jack Mars – 9781094371467 – (Jack Mars)

13. Die Trying by Lee Child – 9781440625725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

14. The Black Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316464147 – (Little, Brown and Company)

15. Secret Star by Nora Roberts – 9780369700766 – (Silhouette)

16. Tell No Lies by Allison Brennan – 9781488077142 – (MIRA Books)

17. Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History by Steve Deace & Todd Erzen – 9781637581124 – (Post Hill Press)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Near Dark by Brad Thor – 9781982104085 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

19. The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone – 9780525656777 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

20. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu – 9780307907202 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park