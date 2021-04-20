The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr – 9781982123765 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
3. On the House by John Boehner – 9781250277183 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
5. The Virgin Rule Book by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)
6. The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth – 9781250120977 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
7. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich – 9780399180200 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Hush Little Girl by Lisa Regan – 9781800191372 – (Bookouture)
9. Finding Elodie by Susan Stoker – 9781644990698 – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)
10. The Terminal List by Jack Carr – 9781501180835 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
