The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr – 9781982123765 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. On the House by John Boehner – 9781250277183 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. The Virgin Rule Book by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)

6. The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth – 9781250120977 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich – 9780399180200 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Hush Little Girl by Lisa Regan – 9781800191372 – (Bookouture)

9. Finding Elodie by Susan Stoker – 9781644990698 – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

10. The Terminal List by Jack Carr – 9781501180835 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.