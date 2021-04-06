The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. The Vault

2. Promising Young Woman

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. News of the World

5. Raya and the Last Dragon

6. 10 Things I Hate About You

7. The Croods: A New Age

8. White Chicks

9. The Father

10. Chaos Walking

11. Tenet

12. Our Friend

13. The Ten Commandments (1956)

14. Hop

15. The Passion of the Christ

16. Monster Hunter

17. Napoleon Dynamite

18. Six Minutes to Midnight

19. Minari

20. Risen

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Father

3. Our Friend

4. The Passion of the Christ

5. Napoleon Dynamite

6. Six Minutes to Midnight

7. Minari

8. Willy’s Wonderland

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Shiva Baby

11. Crisis

12. Boogie

13. Doors

14. Funny Face

15. Another Round

16. Super (2011)

17. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

18. Tucker & Dale vs Evil

19. Roe V. Wade

20. Thank You for Smoking

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.