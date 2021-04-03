On April 3, 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of two appearances on “The Milton Berle Show.” He sang “Heartbreak Hotel” and two other songs. He earned $5,000.

In 1959, the song “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it contained the word “spitball.”

In 1960, the Everly Brothers kicked off their first British tour.

Also in 1960, Elvis Presley recorded the songs “It’s Now Or Never” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” in Nashville.

In 1973, Capitol Records released two Beatles greatest hits albums: one covering 1962 to 1966 and the other covering 1967 to 1970.

In 1979, singer-songwriter Kate Bush made her first major concert debut at a theatre in Liverpool, England.

In 1990, singer Sarah Vaughan died at her Los Angeles-area home of lung cancer.

In 1993, former children’s TV show host Pinky Lee died of a heart attack at age 85 at his California home.

In 1996, rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy.

In 2002, frontman Dave Mustaine announced the breakup of Megadeth. Mustaine had suffered an injury that caused nerve damage to his arm. He has since reformed the band.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Singer Richard Thompson is 72. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 71. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 59. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 53. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 49. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 48. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 39. Singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 30. Bassist Sam Kiszka (KIS’-kah) of Greta Van Fleet is 22.

