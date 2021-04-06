On April 6, 1956, Paramount Pictures signed Elvis Presley to a three-movie contract just a few days after his first screen test.

In 1959, “Gigi” won the best picture Academy Award. The song of the same name won best original song.

In 1968, guitarist Syd Barrett left Pink Floyd.

Also in 1968, The Beatles’ Apple Corps Limited opened in London.

In 1969, bassist Pete Quaife quit the Kinks.

In 1971, Carly Simon performed her first concert, opening for Cat Stevens in New York. James Taylor was in the audience and went backstage to meet her.

In 1979, singer Rod Stewart married Alana Hamilton, the ex-wife of actor George Hamilton. They separated in 1984.

In 1993, Bruce Hornsby released the album “Harbor Lights,” his first album without the band The Range.

In 1998, country singer Tammy Wynette died of a blood clot at her home in Nashville. She was 55.

Also in 1998, singer Wendy O. Williams of The Plasmatics died by suicide in Storrs, Connecticut. She was 48.

In 2016, country singer Merle Haggard died on his 79th birthday. He died of complications from pneumonia at his home outside Redding, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes (THIN’-ihs) (“The Invaders”) is 83. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 74. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 69. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 66. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 61. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 56. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 49. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (mar-KOO’ lap-uh-LAN’-en) (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 46. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 46. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (buhr-RAY’) (“Full House”) is 45. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 44. Musician Robert Glasper is 43. Actor Eliza Coupe (COOP) (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 40. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 31.

