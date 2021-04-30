On April 30, 1945, “Arthur Godfrey Time” made its debut on the CBS radio network.

In 1965, The Kinks began their first headlining tour of the UK. The Yardbirds were the opening act.

In 1966, folk artist Richard Farina died in a motorcycle accident in California. He had just been at a party to promote his book “Been Down So Long It Looks Like Up To Me.” Farina was 29.

In 1968, Blood, Sweat and Tears founder Al Kooper, along with saxophonist Randy Brecker, left the band after recording the group’s first album, “Child is Father to the Man.”

In 1977, Led Zeppelin broke their own world record for largest audience at a single-act concert when they attracted more than 76,000 fans to the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

In 1980, the Roger Daltrey film “McVicar” opened in London. Daltrey’s hit from the soundtrack was called “Free Me.”

In 1983, blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters died in suburban Chicago at the age of 68.

In 1997, Ellen DeGeneres’ character came out as a lesbian on the sitcom “Ellen.”

Also in 1997, Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford’s husband, was caught on videotape in a hotel embracing a former flight attendant.

In 1999, Marilyn Manson canceled his concert near Denver in the wake of the shootings at Columbine High School.

In 2019, actor Peter Mayhew died at his home in north Texas at the age of 74. A cause of death was not given. Mayhew is best known for playing Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Director Jane Campion is 67. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 62. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 59. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 56. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 54. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 52. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 50. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 49. Singer Akon (AY’-kon) is 48. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Roseanne”) is 46. Actor Sam Heughan (HEW’-en) (“Outlander”) is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar (kuh-NAHL’ NAY’-er) (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 39. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 37. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 32. Rapper Travis Scott is 30.

