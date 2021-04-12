On April 12, 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets recorded “Rock Around The Clock” for Decca Records. It’s considered the first rock and roll song to top the charts.

In 1966, Jan Berry of the duo Jan and Dean crashed his Corvette into a parked truck in Los Angeles. He suffered extensive brain damage and paralysis and needed several years of rehabilitation.

In 1979, Mickey Thomas became the lead singer of Jefferson Starship.

In 1989, Herbert Mills of The Mills Brothers died in Las Vegas at age 77. The group was probably best known for the song “Paper Doll.”

In 1992, the Euro Disneyland theme park opened in France.

In 1993, actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY’) filed for divorce from singer Lenny Kravitz. They had married in 1987.

In 1997, The Fugees played the first of two homecoming concerts in Haiti to raise money for Haitian refugees. The concerts ended up costing more money than they raised.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married…With Children”) is 75. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Actor Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 63. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63. Singer Art Alexakis (al-ex-AH’-kis) of Everclear is 59. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 53. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three-eleven) is 51. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 44. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 43. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” ″House”) is 42. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is The New Black”) is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 34. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 34. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie (YUR’-ee) of Panic At The Disco is 34. Actor Saoirse (SEHR’-shuh) Ronan is 27.

