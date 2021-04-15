On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Tribute planned for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.

“Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show” will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric.

Schlesinger, a prolific songwriter, was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.

Others who will perform or pay tribute include Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Drew Carey, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Ben Lee and Taylor Hanson. The lineup is expected to expand.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The tribute is being organized by Jody Porter, Schlesinger’s former bandmate in Fountains of Wayne.

“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet