Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St decline

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street was pulled lower by tech stock declines.

Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated today while Shanghai and Seoul gained. Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Investors are looking ahead to U.S. earnings reports. Optimism has been boosted by higher profits, U.S. hiring and consumer confidence. Still, traders are uneasy about a rise in inflation and interest rates and renewed coronavirus infections that prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls.

CLIMATE CHANGE-COAL WORKERS

Miners’ union backs shift from coal in exchange for jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest coal miners’ union says it would accept President Joe Biden’s plan to move away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition” that includes thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner.

The president of the United Mine Workers of America, Cecil Roberts, says ensuring jobs for displaced coal workers is crucial to any infrastructure bill taken up by Congress. At least 7,000 coal workers lost their jobs last year amid continued declines in the industry.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, appearing with Roberts at the Press Club event, said measures to help coal miners in West Virginia and other rural states must be part of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package taking shape in Congress.

UNITED AIRLINES-RESULTS

United loses $1.36 billion as business travel remains weak

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines is still losing money, and it’s waiting for a turnaround in lucrative business and international travel to get it back to profitability.

United said Monday that it lost $1.36 billion in the first quarter. The loss would have been wider without federal payroll aid, but it was still slightly worse than expected.

United executives aren’t commenting on the results until later today, but they have said recently that bookings for future flights are looking better heading into the summer vacation season. Still, United and its fellow large airlines depend on the return of high-fare business and international travelers, and nobody knows exactly when they will come back.

APPLE-PARLER

Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler

UNDATED (AP) — Apple said it has an agreement to reinstate Parler, the social network popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump it kicked off its app store in January over ties to the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Washington, Apple said it has been in “substantial conversations” with Parler over how it plans to moderate content on its site. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery and conspiracy theories. Apple declined to comment beyond the letter.

APPLE-EVENT

Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods

UNDATED (AP) — Many of us may be suffering from virtual event fatigue after a year of video calls. But not Apple, which plans new product announcements at what seems likely to be an iPhone-less online event today. It’s the first such event for the company in 2021.

nalysts expect new iPads and likely new color versions of the iMac. The company could also show off something called AirTags, which look to be coin-sized tracking devices you can stick on stuff you don’t want to lose.

ALABAMA PRISONS

Underwriter withdraws from Alabama prison lease project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The underwriter for a project to build two prisons in Alabama has announced it is pulling out of the effort.

The move by Barclays Plc followed criticism that it was breaking a promise not to get involved in for-profit prisons. Barclays on Monday confirmed that it would no longer be involved with CoreCivic’s construction of two prisons in Alabama that would be owned by the company but rented and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The decision deals a blow to the plan to lease new prisons. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is disappointed but the state is continuing to move forward with the project.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-FLORIDA MANSION

Demolition begins on Epstein’s former Florida mansion

PALM BEACH (AP) — Demolition has begun on a South Florida mansion that once belonged to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Palm Beach Post reports that developer Todd Michael Glaser oversaw the crews that began tearing down the infamous Palm Beach mansion on Monday. He previously said it would be personally satisfying to knock it down and build a new one.

Glaser bought the waterfront home last month for $18.5 million. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was accused of abusing women and girls under the age 18 at his Florida estate and his Manhattan mansion in the early 2000s.

RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS-OPENING

One of largest casino projects on Vegas Strip sets opening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the biggest casino projects on the Las Vegas Strip has announced a June 24 opening date.

Resorts World Las Vegas said Monday it will debut more than 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-branded hotels. The $4.3 billion development by Malaysia-based Genting Group has been under construction since May 2015, but experienced delays and redesigns.

The project will open during a pandemic that has upended the Las Vegas economy with business restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a June 1 goal for 100% reopening of businesses after March 2020 closures.

JAPAN-MEN’S MAKEUP

Japanese businessmen brighten makeup industry amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has been pushing many businesses in Japan to the edge, but some in the men’s makeup industry have seen an unexpected expansion in their customer base.

Japanese businessmen in their 40s, 50s and 60s who had little interest in cosmetics before the pandemic are now buying makeup.

Shiseido, a large Japanese personal care company, has seen double-digit growth in their men’s cosmetic products and has recently launched makeup filters for men that can be used in online meetings such as Zoom.

AUSTRALIA-REALITY TV

Byron Bay locals protest planned Netflix reality series

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Angry Byron Bay locals are protesting the filming of a reality television series that some fear will damage the reputation of their trendy Australian tourist town.

Around 100 surfers paddled to sea to form a cancel symbol off the town’s coast in the hope that Netflix will can the series about social media influencers.

Several Byron Bay businesses have refused to sign filming permits that would allow “Byron Baes,” a contemporary abbreviation of “Byron Babes,” to be shot on their premises. Netflix says its first Australian reality series would “aim to build a connection between the people we meet in the show and the audience.”

