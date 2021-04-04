Trending:
Viola Davis, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ among SAG Awards winners

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 10:06 pm
List of winners for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday in a virtual ceremony:

MOVIES

Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Female actor: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting female actor: Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Cast: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True.”

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “The Crown”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Television stunt ensemble: “The Mandalorian”

Film stunt ensemble: “Wonder Woman 1984”

___

Online: http://www.sagawards.org/

