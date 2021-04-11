On Air: Federal News Network program
Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 3:58 pm
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “Nomadland”

British Film — “Promising Young Woman”

Director — Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actor — Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Actress — Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Rising Star — Bukky Bakray

British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, “His House”

Original Screenplay — “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay — “The Father”

Film Not in the English Language — “Another Round”

Musical Score — “Soul”

Cinematography — “Nomadland”

Editing — “Sound of Metal”

Production Design — “Mank”

Costume Design — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sound — “Sound of Metal”

Casting — “Rocks”

Visual Effects — “Tenet”

Makeup and Hair — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Animated Film — “Soul”

British Short Film — “The Present”

British Short Animation — “The Owl and the Pussycat”

Documentary — “My Octopus Teacher”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke

Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee

