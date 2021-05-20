On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP PHOTOS: Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 3:02 am
< a min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia’s premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

About 100 galleries from 23 countries are participating, half the pre-pandemic level, with others joining via online viewing rooms. The show runs through Sunday.

Adeline Ooi, the Asia director of Art Basel, described the event as the organization’s first hybrid fair. A steady flow of visitors, all wearing masks, perused the works in a cavernous convention center while buyer representatives used smartphones on selfie sticks to zoom in on specific pieces for buyers overseas.

Last year’s Art Basel was called off as the pandemic was taking hold. The virus situation has stabilized in Hong Kong, and vaccines are gradually reaching more of the population.

