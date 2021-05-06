Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 11:55 am
1 min read
      

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book)

3. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

5. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Fugitive Telemetry” by Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Meant to Be Immortal” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

12. “Siege and Storm” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

13. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

14. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

15. “Clarity & Connection” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

16. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

17. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

18. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

19. “Ruin and Rising” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

20. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

21. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

22. “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury (Washington Square Press)

23. “The Shadow and Bone Trilogy” by Leigh Bardugo (Holt Books for Young Readers)

24. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

25. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

