Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 11:48 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month.

Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino’s weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.

Gowdy, the former South Carolina congressman and Fox contributor, will host a show on Sundays at 7 p.m. Eastern, starting on June 6.

Fox also said it will begin two-hour panel talk shows on both weekend evenings, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The cable news networks in general have been beefing up their live weekend programming over the past year or so.

