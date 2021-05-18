On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Katy Tur memoir ‘Rough Draft’ scheduled for November

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 8:10 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book from MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Katy Tur will combine the personal and the professional.

Tur has a deal with One Signal Publishers/Atria Books for the memoir “Rough Draft: Motherhood & Media in a World Gone Mad,” in which she will open up about everything from childhood to journalism to becoming a parent. Tur, daughter of journalists Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, is also the author of “Unbelievable: My Front Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in History,” a best-selling account of covering Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The new book is scheduled for November.

“’Rough Draft’ is for me not a story of the last four years, but the last 40,” Tur said in a statement Tuesday. “I watched my parents revolutionize the breaking news business, then break apart themselves, a fact I ran from until I had no choice: write this book or walk away. I chose to write.”

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Tur, 37, is married to “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil. Last week, she gave birth to their second child.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia