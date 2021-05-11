On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
LeVar Burton launches book club with James Baldwin novel

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 5:26 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton has found another way to share his love of reading.

The actor has launched the LeVar Burton Book Club in partnership with Fable, described on its app and website as a means to discover, read and discuss books, and help build “human connections.”

“As a lifelong advocate for literacy, the opportunity to launch my book club on Fable’s wonderful new platform is extremely exciting and timely,” Burton said in a statement Tuesday. “This partnership will help foster the importance of storytelling while sharing my love of reading.”

Burton, who helped young viewers love books with PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” and hosts the podcast “LeVar Burton Reads,” chose James Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as his first Fable choice. Next up are Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” and “The Fire This Time,” a poetry and essay collection edited by Jesmyn Ward.

The actor who starred on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots” is busy on another front this summer: He will step in as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

The quiz show, which lost its longtime host Alex Trebek to cancer last November, has yet to announce a successor. Fans of Burton have lobbied for him to be the permanent replacement, with a petition drive attracting more than 250,000 signers so far.

Online:

https://fable.co/reading-clubs

