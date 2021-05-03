On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Los Angeles Times hires ESPN’s Kevin Merida as new editor

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Times on Monday said that ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an editor with extensive newspaper experience, will be its new executive editor.

Merida has been editor in chief of ESPN’s The Undefeated, a site that examines race and culture as well as sports. He spent 22 years as a journalist at The Washington Post.

He replaces Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down late last year. The Times chose a Black editor as its leader following a period where the newspaper and other journalistic institutions have taken tough looks at their own diversity in both staffing and in who and what they cover.

The newspaper said on Monday that its owners, Patrick and Michele Soon-Shiong, have asked Merida to speed its transformation into a digital news leader.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“I see nothing but opportunity,” Merida told the newspaper. “I think this can be the most innovative media company in the country.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19