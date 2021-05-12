On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:14 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A new fellowship co-sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will provide $25,000 for emerging and established Puerto Rican writers.

On Wednesday, the Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship for 30 Puerto Ricans, age 21 and up, in Puerto Rico and elsewhere who write poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or children’s literature. The first 15 winners will be announced in November, and all are tentatively scheduled to meet in San Juan in 2023.

Among those welcoming the news: “Hamilton” playwright and son of Puerto Ricans, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In a statement, he called the fellowship “an important means of supporting Puerto Rican artists in their journey to tell more stories. This collaboration to amplify the work and voices of these creators, both in Puerto Rico and across the U.S. diaspora, will further enrich and enhance the literary experience for all of us.”

Carlos Rodríguez Silvestre, executive director of Flamboyan Foundation Puerto Rico, said in a statement that the fellowship would help address what he calls the “existing lack of support” for Puerto Rican writers.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“At Flamboyan Foundation we can’t think of a better way to honor the rich heritage and diversity of Puerto Rican literature in the archipelago and the diaspora than creating a fellowship that lets writers do what they know how to do best,” he said.

The deadline for applications is June 20. More information can be found on www.letrasboricuas.org.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth