PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

4. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

5. “The Last thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

12. “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

13. “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls Are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger (Random House)

14. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green (Dutton)

2. “You Will Get through This Night” by Daniel Howell (Dey Street)

3. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft” (Wiards of the Coast)

5. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)

6. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)

7. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Noise” by Kahneman/Sibony/Sunstein (Little Brown Spark)

9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)

11. “A Radical Awakening” by Shefali Tsabary (Threshold)

12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Winning” by Tim S. Grover (Scribner)

14. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

15. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Seaside Springtime” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

7. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. “Lone Wolf” by Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti (Zebra)

9. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

10. “Outlaw Country” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Two Little Girls in Blue” by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

12. “Gold Mine Massacre” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Meant to Be Immortal” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

5. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

9. “The Way of the Househusband” (Vol. 5) by Kousuke Oono (Viz)

10. “DBT for Dummies” by Galen/Aguirre (For Dummies)

11. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)

15. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.