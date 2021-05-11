On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Stacey Abrams adds producer to her resume with book deal

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 1:02 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ new political thriller was snapped up for a small-screen adaptation.

The rights for “While Justice Sleeps” will go to Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, it was announced Tuesday, the day of the novel’s release by Penguin Random House.

Abrams will serve as an executive producer for the project, which is based on the first work published under the name of the politician, activist and writer. She’s used the pen name Selena Montgomery for her previous works, including romance novels.

Abrams served in Georgia’s House of Representatives, was the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and is a leading voice on ballot access.

“I created ‘While Justice Sleeps’ to unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons,” Abrams said in a statement.

Working Title said it won a bidding war for the book, which was described as revolving around a Supreme Court justice whose “descent into a coma plunges the court, and the country, into turmoil,” with young law clerk Avery Keene pulled into the fray.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

