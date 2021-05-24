On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 9:08 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

The show produced 205 episodes without a live audience in more than a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert’s audience, CBS said. Face masks will be optional. Staff and crew members will be tested prior to coming back to work and monitored regularly for signs of symptoms.

Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home. The show has been done from the offices at his home theater lately.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

“I look forward to once again doing show for an audience I can smell and touch,” Colbert said.

“The Late Show” is the top-rated late-night entertainment show.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard security mission at US Capitol concludes