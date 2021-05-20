The shows that will be on network TV in primetime this fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern.

ABC

Monday:

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”

10 p.m. — “Queens”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. — “The Wonder Years”

9 p.m. — “The Conners”

9:30 p.m. — “Home Economics”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Station 19”

9 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

10 p.m. — “Big Sky”

Friday:

8 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

9 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday:

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep”

10 p.m. — “The Rookie”

CBS

MONDAY

8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood.”

8:30 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

9 p.m. — “NCIS.”

10 p.m. — “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “FBI.”

9 p.m. — “FBI: International.”

10 p.m. — “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “Survivor.”

9 p.m. — “Tough as Nails.”

10 p.m. — “CSI: Vegas.”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon.”

8:30 p.m. — ”United States of Al.”

9 p.m. — “Ghosts.”

9:30 p.m. — “B Positive.”

10 p.m. — “Bull.”

Friday:

8 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.”

9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”

10 p.m. “Blue Bloods.”

Saturday:

8-10 p.m. — Saturday reruns.

10 p.m. — “48 Hours.”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “60 Minutes.”

8 p.m. — “The Equalizer.”

9 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

10 p.m. “Seal Team.”

FOX

Monday:

8 p.m. — “9-1-1.”

9 p.m. — “The Big Leap.”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “The Resident.”

9 p.m. — “Our Kind of People.”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer.”

9 p.m. — “Alter Ego.”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Thursday Night Football.”

Friday:

8 p.m. — “WWE’S Friday Night Smackdown.”

Saturday:

7 p.m. — “Fox Sports Saturday.”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “NFL on Fox”

7:30 p.m. — “The OT” and Fox repeats.

8 p.m. — “The Simpsons.”

8:30 p.m. — “The Great North.”

9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers.”

9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy.”

NBC

Monday:

8 p.m. — “The Voice.”

10 p.m. — “Ordinary Joe.”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “The Voice.”

9 p.m. — “La Brea.”

10 p.m. — “New Amsterdam.”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “Chicago Med.”

9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire.”

10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Law & Order: For the Defense.”

9 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU.”

10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Friday:

8 p.m. — “The Blacklist.”

9 p.m. — “Dateline NBC.”

Saturday:

8 p.m. — Drama reruns.

9 p.m. — “Dateline Weekend Mystery.”

10 p.m. — “SNL Vintage.”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “Football Night in America.”

8:20 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football.”

