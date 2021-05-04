On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:10 pm
< a min read
      

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel – 9781984821478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Shadow and Bone Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo – 9781627799546 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

6. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. What Happened to You? by Bruce D. Perry & Oprah Winfrey – 9781250223210 – (Flatiron Books)

8. Could Have Been Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834571 – (BAAE Inc)

9. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316296939 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo – 9780805097108 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season