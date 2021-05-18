On Air: Panel Discussions
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 12:48 pm
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. That Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133565 – (Atria Books)

3. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams – 9780385546584 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Dirty Martini by Liliana Hart – 9781951129415 – (7th Press)

8. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry – 9781984806765 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Yearbook by Seth Rogen – 9781984825414 – (Crown)

