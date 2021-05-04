The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Nomadland
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Promising Young Woman
4. Nobody
5. The Kid Detective
6. Percy vs. Goliath
7. The Father
8. Trigger Point
9. The Courier (2021)
10. Minari
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Marksman (2021)
2. Promising Young Woman
3. The Father
4. Trigger Point
5. Minari
6. Another Round
7. Bone Tomahawk
8. Six Minutes to Midnight
9. Willy’s Wonderland
10. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (30th Anniversary Edition)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments