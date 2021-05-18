On Air: Panel Discussions
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 12:46 pm
Movies US charts:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Love and Monsters

3. Together Together

4. The Little Things

5. Promising Young Woman

6. North Hollywood

7. French Exit

8. Nobody

9. The Paper Tigers

10. Nomadland

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Unthinkable

4. Minari

5. Trigger Point

6. The Djinn

7. Benny Loves You

8. Another Round

9. High Ground

10. The Opening Act

