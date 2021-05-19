On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded “Come On, Let’s Go,” at his first recording session, in Los Angeles.

In 1960, The Drifters recorded “Save The Last Dance For Me” in New York.

In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope.

In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

In 1987, the movie “Ishtar,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty, made its premiere. It bombed at the box office.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle criticized “Murphy Brown” because he said the title character mocked the importance of fathers because she was having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1999, the movie “Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace” opened nationwide. Exactly six years later, “Revenge of the Sith” opened.

In 2019, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 86. Actor James Fox is 82. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82. Musician Pete Townshend is 76. Singer-bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top is 72. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 70. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 67. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz,” ″As the World Turns”) is 61. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 59. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 51. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 49. TV personality Kim Zolciak (ZOHL’-see-ak) Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43. Singer Shooter Jennings is 42. Comedian Michael Che (CHAY) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 38. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 38. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 35. Singer Sam Smith is 29. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 20.

