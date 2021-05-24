FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks broadly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors regain an appetite for risk after the market notched two straight weeks of losses.

The S&P 500 was up 1%, with technology stocks leading the gains. Communications stocks, like Facebook, and a variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market.

Virgin Galactic jumped 18% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend.

SOCIAL MEDIA-FLORIDA

Florida law seeks to rein in large social media companies

MIAMI (AP) — Standing at a lectern with a sign reading “STOP BIG TECH CENSORSHIP,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove conservative ideas from their sites.

The bill he signed in Miami Monday will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. It will also allow any Floridian to sue companies like Twitter and Facebook if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UBER AND LYFT

Uber and Lyft begin free rides to vaccination sites

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft have started providing free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in the United States.

Uber said Monday that it will provide four rides valued at up to $25 each through July 4 while Lyft has said that it is offering two rides of up to $15 each.

The federal government said earlier this month that it would partner with the ride-hailing companies to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the pace of the shots nationally started to decline.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by Independence Day and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BROADWAY

Hit Broadway show to reopen on Sept. 2

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hadestown,” the brooding musical about the underworld, has set its Broadway reopening date on Sept. 2, jumping ahead of such megahits as “Hamilton” and “Wicked” to position itself as the first show to welcome audiences on Broadway since the pandemic.

Producers announced Monday that tickets go on sale June 11 for the eight-time Tony Award winning musical.

The first show to welcome a live audience is likely to get a lot of attention. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said Broadway theaters could reopen Sept. 14 but producers “may make their own economic decision as to when they reopen.”

POLAND-COAL

Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland have defied an injunction by the top European Union court, saying that the ordered closure of a major brown coal mine would shake the nation’s energy system and lay off thousands of employees.

The development minister said Poland would not shut the lignite mine in Turow, on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, but instead was engaged in intensive diplomatic and legal efforts to secure undisturbed operation of the mine and connected power plant.

The EU’s Court of Justice on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop operation at the mine after Prague complained that it drained groundwaters from Czech territory.

