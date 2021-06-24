Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 6:10 pm
1 min read
      

1. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson, Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

6. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

11. “Million Dollar Demon” by Kim Harrison (Ace)

12. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

14. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “Freed” by EL James (Bloom Books)

16. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “Live Your Life” by Amanda Kloots, Anna Kloots (Harper)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “What Is God Like?” by Rachel Held Evans, Matthew Paul Turner; art by Ying Hui Tan (Convergent Books)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

22. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

23. “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris (Little, Brown)

24. “Tom Clancy Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America