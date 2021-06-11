WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments