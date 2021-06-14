On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Made in America festival

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 1:24 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are set to headline Jay-Z’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Organizers announced Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform at the two-day event on Sept. 4-5 over Labor Day Weekend.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus. This year’s festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

